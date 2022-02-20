Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Trading 7.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $50.76 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

