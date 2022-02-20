SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,973 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,226 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the second quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.6% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 18,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DIS opened at $151.36 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.92.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.