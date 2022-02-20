SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PEG opened at $64.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day moving average is $63.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $68.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -154.55%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,719 shares of company stock worth $2,908,939. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

