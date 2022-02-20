SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 79.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

In other news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,694 shares of company stock valued at $25,461,753. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.58 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.22%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

