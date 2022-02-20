Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 143.0% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $52.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.10. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.