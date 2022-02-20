SailingStone Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,970 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 2.4% of SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $9,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 312.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,013,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $196,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,514 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,503,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 224.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,281,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 887,145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,645,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $258,434,000 after acquiring an additional 772,802 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

LNG stock opened at $116.02 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $121.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.50%.

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $141.60 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.85.

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $255,977.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

