Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.79 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) will announce sales of $1.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 million. Sage Therapeutics reported sales of $1.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 million to $7.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.14 million, with estimates ranging from $6.44 million to $229.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.18.

Shares of SAGE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.19. 833,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,826. Sage Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $33.47 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

