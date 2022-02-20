SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Reaches $1.71 on Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $212,737.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00004456 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00044565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.60 or 0.06855309 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,288.31 or 1.00045023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049456 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00051645 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 2,603,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,679 coins. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.