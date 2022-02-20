RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $26,599.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $39,885.01 or 0.99789563 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $96.71 million and $26,599.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RSK Smart Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

