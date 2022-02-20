Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

RY stock opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.78. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $84.98 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.939 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.58.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

