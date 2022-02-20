Rise (RISE) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Rise has a market capitalization of $359,458.65 and $29.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rise has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rise Coin Profile

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 194,019,863 coins. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision . The official website for Rise is rise.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

Buying and Selling Rise

