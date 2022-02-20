Reviewing Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) & Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN)

Petros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTPI) and Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Petros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humanigen has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its share price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Humanigen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petros Pharmaceuticals $9.56 million 3.29 -$20.59 million N/A N/A Humanigen $310,000.00 382.91 -$89.54 million ($4.20) -0.44

Petros Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Humanigen.

Profitability

This table compares Petros Pharmaceuticals and Humanigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petros Pharmaceuticals -53.76% -73.47% -22.74% Humanigen -8,202.23% -1,062.54% -256.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Petros Pharmaceuticals and Humanigen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Humanigen 1 2 4 0 2.43

Humanigen has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,190.32%. Given Humanigen’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Humanigen is more favorable than Petros Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Humanigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.8% of Petros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of Humanigen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Petros Pharmaceuticals beats Humanigen on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease. It also offers prescription medication, such as Stendra for the treatment of male erectile dysfunction; and vacuum erection devices. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops Ifabotuzumab, a humaneered monoclonal antibody that targets EphA3 receptor, which has completed the Phase I dose escalation portion of a Phase I/II clinical trial in multiple hematologic malignancies; and HGEN005, an anti-EMR1 monoclonal antibody, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of eosinophilic disorders. Humanigen, Inc. has a clinical collaboration agreement with Kite Pharma, Inc. to conduct a multi-center Phase Ib/II study of Lenzilumab in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and a cooperative research and development agreement with the Department of Defense to assist in the development of lenzilumab in advance of a potential emergency use authorization for COVID-19. The company was formerly known as KaloBios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Humanigen, Inc. in August 2017. Humanigen, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Burlingame, California.

