Retirement Group LLC Has $155,000 Stock Position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 373.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 50,935 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 415,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 222,629 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 140,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTS shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

NYSE APTS opened at $25.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.88 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

