Retirement Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,483,000 after acquiring an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 889,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,330,000 after acquiring an additional 33,874 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.94.

