Retirement Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,214,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,256,000 after buying an additional 382,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,727,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,894,000 after buying an additional 276,693 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,171,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,689,000 after buying an additional 23,582 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $94,742,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,864,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $91.65 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.08.

