Retirement Group LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 11.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.77. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.53 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

