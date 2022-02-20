Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.720-$3.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of REG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.50. 855,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,347. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.68. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $78.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regency Centers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,044,000 after purchasing an additional 810,546 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 357.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 176,622 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 598,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,093,000 after purchasing an additional 149,792 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,794,000 after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Regency Centers by 246.1% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 40,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

