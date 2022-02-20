Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Tops $236.54 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Raydium has a market cap of $236.54 million and $34.83 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raydium has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.87 or 0.00007487 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00044065 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,609.49 or 0.06807735 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,304.34 or 0.99929880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00048437 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00051432 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,422,634 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

