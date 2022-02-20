QVT Financial LP Has $15.62 Million Stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

QVT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 316,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,240 shares during the period. New York Times comprises about 1.2% of QVT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in New York Times were worth $15,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of New York Times by 14.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 11.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,314,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,015,000 after purchasing an additional 238,848 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 57.9% in the second quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of New York Times by 8.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of New York Times by 869.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 79,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research cut shares of New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NYT opened at $41.44 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $37.27 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. New York Times had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $594.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

