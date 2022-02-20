Quant Price Hits $105.55 (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $105.55 or 0.00275541 BTC on exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.27 billion and $41.36 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000114 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000812 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.31 or 0.01248667 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

