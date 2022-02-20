Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) will post sales of $2.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $3.20 million. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $10.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.60 million to $14.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $27.77 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $37.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Profound Medical.

A number of research analysts have commented on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.51. 17,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,843. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROF. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,056,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,150,000 after purchasing an additional 165,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after purchasing an additional 125,030 shares during the last quarter. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

