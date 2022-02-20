PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.83 and the lowest is $1.58. PotlatchDeltic posted earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PotlatchDeltic.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. 227,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,618. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.57. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 458.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.