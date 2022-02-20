Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.69.

Shares of PSTX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.93. 315,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,102. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.86. The company has a market cap of $245.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.64.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 27,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $185,579.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 11,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.89 per share, for a total transaction of $76,182.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 73,126 shares of company stock worth $499,187. 44.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 543,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,419 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 113,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 34,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

