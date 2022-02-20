Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.69.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ PSTX traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.93. 315,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,102. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.44.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin acquired 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $99,011.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Life Sciences Holdings L. Malin purchased 27,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $185,579.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 73,126 shares of company stock worth $499,187 in the last ninety days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.