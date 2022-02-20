Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $77.93 and a 1-year high of $111.31. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

