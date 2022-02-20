Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Hits $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $887,904.24 and $2.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,299.45 or 0.99957121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00067720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.42 or 0.00254246 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00144802 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.49 or 0.00298801 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004755 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001457 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,826,937 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

