Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.290-$0.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.79 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $36.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PECO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 312.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 19.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

