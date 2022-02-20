Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $241.68 Million

Equities analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report sales of $241.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $241.00 million and the highest is $242.50 million. Paylocity reported sales of $186.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $830.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.60 million to $833.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $990.08 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $196.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $250.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Paylocity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $249.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded down $5.22 on Friday, reaching $192.41. 262,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,972. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $154.26 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $212.32 and a 200 day moving average of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 121.78 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 735,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,167,000 after buying an additional 558,180 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,389,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paylocity (PCTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.