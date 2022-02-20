Parisi Gray Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PMX. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 5.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 732,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $245,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 36.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 15,965 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the third quarter valued at $126,000.

NYSE:PMX opened at $10.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $13.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

