Parachute Price Reaches $0.0008 on Exchanges (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $465,021.46 and approximately $61,781.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00024404 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

