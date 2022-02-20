Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Earns Buy Rating from Guggenheim

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Guggenheim in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $625.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PANW. TheStreet downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. OTR Global upgraded Palo Alto Networks to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.24.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $16.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $482.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,676,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,849. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $311.56 and a fifty-two week high of $572.67. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.49 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,500 shares of company stock worth $31,621,495. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

