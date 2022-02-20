Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will report $3.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.51 billion to $14.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $14.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.35. 6,320,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,109,443. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.13. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,525,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,744,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $488,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.