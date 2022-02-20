OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

OSPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Get OneSpan alerts:

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $86,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 15,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $247,333.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,854 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,090 in the last three months. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in OneSpan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in OneSpan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in OneSpan by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in OneSpan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $16.02 on Friday. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $640.26 million, a PE ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 0.53.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.