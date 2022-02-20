OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) will announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OneConnect Financial Technology’s earnings. OneConnect Financial Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow OneConnect Financial Technology.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 32.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $164.53 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCFT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $587,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,650.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,771,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 407,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 139,213 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,094.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 234,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OCFT opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $545.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.30.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

