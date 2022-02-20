ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Price Down 10.5% This Week

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $10,335.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00043988 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.20 or 0.06767152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,206.54 or 1.00205180 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00051156 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

