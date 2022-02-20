Observer (OBSR) Trading 6.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Observer has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Observer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market cap of $19.51 million and $402,410.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Observer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00038577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00106621 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

OBSR is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 14,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,437,080,871 coins. Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Buying and Selling Observer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.