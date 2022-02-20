Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-11.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.53. Nutrien also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$11.800 EPS.
Shares of NTR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Nutrien by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
