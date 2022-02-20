Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.20-11.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.53. Nutrien also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.200-$11.800 EPS.

Shares of NTR traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,007,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,972. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.21. Nutrien has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $78.76. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

NTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Nutrien by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $996,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.