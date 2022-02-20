Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 153.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1,234.8% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

