Novacoin (NVC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $479.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Novacoin has a total market cap of $339,608.76 and $479.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novacoin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

Novacoin Coin Trading

