Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Purchases 66 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after buying an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,707,887,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 851,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,320,566,000 after buying an additional 12,904 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 728,642 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,324,321,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,314,856,000 after buying an additional 76,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,523.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,572.65 and its 200 day moving average is $1,737.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,256.27 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.