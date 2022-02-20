Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $5.86 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,949 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.5% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,967,000 after buying an additional 61,962 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $82.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

