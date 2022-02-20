Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,099,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $3,805,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 812,443 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $164,783,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $222.69 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.84 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.61 and a 200 day moving average of $227.19. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

