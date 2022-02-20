Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.38.

WFC opened at $55.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.93 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

