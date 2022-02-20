Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 288 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after buying an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after acquiring an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD opened at $215.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.53 and its 200-day moving average is $203.24. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $163.12 and a 12-month high of $218.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

