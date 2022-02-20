Neutrino Token (NSBT) 1-Day Volume Hits $100,368.00

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. One Neutrino Token coin can now be bought for approximately $17.07 or 0.00044481 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino Token has a total market capitalization of $43.00 million and approximately $100,368.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded up 11.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00044609 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,634.57 or 0.06864607 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,430.57 or 1.00134082 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00052103 BTC.

About Neutrino Token

Neutrino Token was first traded on March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,519,128 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

Neutrino Token Coin Trading

