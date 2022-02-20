National Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $3,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEJ. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3,168.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 33.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEJ opened at $49.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average of $49.13. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 52-week low of $41.94 and a 52-week high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

