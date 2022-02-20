Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.33.

NBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter worth about $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter worth about $110,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBR traded down $3.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.28. The stock had a trading volume of 111,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,432. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $65.58 and a one year high of $135.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.99) by ($3.61). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($23.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nabors Industries will post -60.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

