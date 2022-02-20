MML Investors Services LLC Increases Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,346 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after buying an additional 1,714,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 27.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $989,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $494,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth approximately $148,532,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $56,208,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.96.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,773 shares of company stock worth $629,428. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $65.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day moving average is $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.92 and a 1 year high of $294.94. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.36.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.