Mithril (MITH) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.15 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for about $0.0331 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a total market cap of $33.15 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00010693 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.53 or 0.00272082 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000384 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000180 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (CRYPTO:MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars.

