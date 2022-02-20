Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $1.80 Million in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,241,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000.
International Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on International Media Acquisition (IMAQU)
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU).
Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.