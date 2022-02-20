Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Invests $1.80 Million in International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in International Media Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,241,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $784,000.

Get International Media Acquisition alerts:

International Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.31.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for International Media Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Media Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.